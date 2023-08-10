Russia shoots down 11 drones near Crimea as two were flying towards Moscow

The Russian Ministry of Defense shot down 11 Ukrainian drones near the vicinity of the Crimean Peninsula overnight, in addition to two other drones that were heading towards the capital, Moscow.



The ministry confirmed in a statement that the two drones heading towards Moscow were destroyed.



It further stated, "Near the city of Sevastopol, two drones were hit by anti-aircraft defense systems that were in service, and nine other drones were neutralized using electronic warfare means and crashed into the Black Sea before reaching their targets."



The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that there is no information about casualties or damages in any of the affected areas.



These strikes come a day after Russia announced the downing of two Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow. These incidents mark at least the fourth attack near the Russian capital in less than a week.







AFP