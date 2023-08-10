London plans to host global summit on energy security

World News
2023-08-10 | 06:51
High views
London plans to host global summit on energy security
London plans to host global summit on energy security

Britain is planning to host a global summit on energy security in the coming spring in London, as announced by the British Energy Minister, Grant Shapps, in an interview with "Politico".

The event, coinciding with the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aims particularly to prevent a new energy crisis similar to the one that followed the Russian attack in 2022 or during the oil crisis in the 1970s.

The minister told Politico, "Global security cannot be achieved without carbon neutrality," adding, "Global security isn't attainable if millions of people have to leave their homes" due to the impacts of climate change.

Unlike Russia, which won't be invited, China will receive an invitation. This summit aims to bring together oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and various types of energy companies, which will also be invited on the sidelines of the summit.

One of the summit's objectives is to consider energy security in a way that avoids countries heavily relying on a single energy source, as mentioned by the British minister, citing examples like Germany's dependence on Russian gas or France's nuclear energy.

The summit will also address various threats to energy security, including the risks of Russia or terrorist groups engaging in "malicious" activities, as well as climate phenomena that could affect wind or solar energy production.

The revelation of this summit comes as the British government recently announced, despite protests from environmental organizations, the issuance of new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, which the government considers necessary as part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Britain

Planning

Host

Global

Summit

Energy

Security

London

Download now the LBCI mobile app
