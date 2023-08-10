China allows group travel to 70 additional destinations

China lifted a travel ban on Thursday that had been in place since the COVID-19 crisis, allowing group travel to more than 70 countries, including the United States. This move has raised hopes for a significant return of Chinese tourists to foreign destinations.



Previously, China had lifted the ban on travel to France since March and Switzerland since January, as part of the gradual relaxation of previous restrictions on organized group travel.



China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, upon announcing the new list of countries which includes Japan, South Korea, India, the UK, Turkey, and Belgium, stated that the decision has since played a "positive role in promoting tourism exchange and cooperation."



Canada, which has strained relations with China, was not included in this list.



China had closed its borders in 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19, followed by imposing lengthy and costly quarantine measures upon entry to its territory to discourage returning trips.



Chinese citizens were prohibited from traveling abroad for three years, except for essential reasons. However, this ban was completely lifted at the beginning of the year, allowing individual Chinese tourists to travel wherever they please.



China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that "international flights (with China) continue to resume, and Chinese people are increasingly inclined to travel abroad," while the country remained relatively isolated from the rest of the world for a prolonged period due to limited air travel during the pandemic and strict restrictions.



Prior to the pandemic, China was the world's top source of outbound tourists, with around 155 million departures recorded in 2019, according to the consulting firm McKinsey.



China resumed issuing tourist visas for foreigners in March. However, incoming travelers to the country remain a small fraction of pre-pandemic levels.

AFP