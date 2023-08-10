News
City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance
World News
2023-08-10 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance
The city of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine advised its residents on Thursday to evacuate the city due to the advancement of the Russian army, which has been announcing its progress in this direction for several days.
The city's administration, which had a population of 25,000 before the war and was retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russian control in September of last year, stated on Telegram, "Given the difficult security situation and increased shelling, you can leave your homes for safer places."
AFP
