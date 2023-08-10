At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion

World News
2023-08-10 | 08:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion

12 people are still missing following a massive explosion that caused the destruction of a warehouse in the city of Sergiyev Posad  in Russia, according to officials.

At least one person was killed in the explosion that occurred on Wednesday, which investigators said originated in a warehouse storing fireworks.
 

World News

Russia

Russian

Warehouse

Explosion

Deaths

LBCI Next
Amid Russian threats, Kyiv opens passages in Black Sea to export grain
New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

Explosion at Russian factory leaves 52 injured

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-19

France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk

LBCI
World News
11:47

Amid Russian threats, Kyiv opens passages in Black Sea to export grain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:16

Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas

LBCI
World News
11:47

Amid Russian threats, Kyiv opens passages in Black Sea to export grain

LBCI
World News
07:50

New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years

LBCI
World News
07:30

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
World News
12:16

Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More