Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas

Norway encountered on Thursday further flooding and evacuations as rivers surged beyond their banks, reaching the highest levels in decades due to heavy rainfall attributed to uncommon weather patterns.



Authorities reported that over 4,000 individuals are currently displaced from their residences in southern Norway.



Nearly half of the evacuees are situated in the town of Hoenefoss, approximately 40 km northwest of Oslo. This marks an escalation from around 3,000 evacuees on Wednesday.