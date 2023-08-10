Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas

World News
2023-08-10 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas

Norway encountered on Thursday further flooding and evacuations as rivers surged beyond their banks, reaching the highest levels in decades due to heavy rainfall attributed to uncommon weather patterns.

Authorities reported that over 4,000 individuals are currently displaced from their residences in southern Norway.

Nearly half of the evacuees are situated in the town of Hoenefoss, approximately 40 km northwest of Oslo. This marks an escalation from around 3,000 evacuees on Wednesday.
 

World News

Norway

Flooding

Rain

LBCI Next
Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-23

12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Norway provides more military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Eight dead from Ukraine dam flooding: Russia

LBCI
World News
11:47

Amid Russian threats, Kyiv opens passages in Black Sea to export grain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:47

Amid Russian threats, Kyiv opens passages in Black Sea to export grain

LBCI
World News
08:03

At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion

LBCI
World News
07:50

New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years

LBCI
World News
07:30

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

BDL deputy governors' priority: Will capital controls be successfully adopted and effective when enacted?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More