Biden asks Congress for additional $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine
World News
2023-08-11 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden asks Congress for additional $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine
In a move to bolster support for Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, President Joe Biden has formally requested the United States Congress to approve additional financial aid for military expenditure and economic recovery. The request, outlined in a letter from Shalanda Young, the Director of the White House Budget Office, seeks to allocate a sum of $13 billion for military-related spending in Ukraine.
Furthermore, the Biden administration has called for an additional financial assistance package of $8.5 billion. This package is intended to provide economic, humanitarian, and security support not only to Ukraine but also to other nations affected by the ongoing conflict. This request was conveyed in a letter addressed to Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House.
Shalanda Young emphasized that the administration's appeal for supplementary funding aims to extend security, economic, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and other nations at risk around the world, who have been impacted by Russia's unwarranted and brutal invasion of Ukraine.
In response to this call for aid, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, expressed his appreciation for the bipartisan support in the Senate for assisting Ukraine's allies. He noted that this request from the Biden administration sends a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chinese government, and other international stakeholders about the United States' determination to uphold democracy on a global scale.
Janet Yellen, the United States Treasury Secretary, shed light on the allocation of funds. She explained that a portion of the proposed financial aid will contribute to support programs through the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Yellen stated, "The Russian war continues to have devastating effects on other countries, leading to hindered growth, exacerbated food insecurity, and increased poverty."
She further stressed, "To address these widespread effects, we advocate for providing vital support to developing nations through multilateral development banks."
The Biden administration's appeal for increased financial aid reflects the ongoing commitment of the United States to stand by its allies and promote stability, security, and democratic values in regions affected by conflict. The proposed aid packages hold the potential to not only aid recovery but also to send a resolute message to the global community about the importance of upholding international norms and principles in the face of adversity. As discussions in Congress unfold, the decision will undoubtedly hold significant implications for the international response to the crisis in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape.
