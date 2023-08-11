France supports "all resolutions" of the ECOWAS Summit on Niger

2023-08-11 | 03:27
France supports &quot;all resolutions&quot; of the ECOWAS Summit on Niger
France supports "all resolutions" of the ECOWAS Summit on Niger

France conveyed its unwavering support for the decisions adopted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) summit on Thursday regarding Niger, including the deployment of the organization's "reservist force" to restore constitutional order.

Paris reiterated its strong condemnation of the ongoing coup attempt in Niger and the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, as stated by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

During its summit in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States did not specify a timeline or the number of military personnel that would comprise this "reservist force," while emphasizing its continued hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

However, upon his return to Abidjan on Thursday, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire stated that ECOWAS leaders had given the green light to commence the operation "as soon as possible."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

