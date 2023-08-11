Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief

World News
2023-08-11 | 03:38
High views
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
1min
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Thursday that the United States will not ease sanctions on Iran under an agreement that entails the release of five American prisoners held in the Islamic Republic.

Blinken, responding to journalists' questions, stated that in regard to the anticipated release of around six billion dollars in frozen Iranian funds, "Iran will not receive any sanctions relief."

He added, "Iranian funds will be utilized and redirected to restricted accounts, ensuring that the funds can only be used for humanitarian purposes."

Blinken emphasized that the United States is in contact with the families of the five American prisoners who were transferred by Iran from prison to house arrest, as an initial step towards their release.

The US Secretary of State further commented, "I think this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare, the nightmare that their families have lived."

Antony Blinken also noted that he is not aware of any other Americans being held captive in Iran.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
