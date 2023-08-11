News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Secretary of State supports ECOWAS efforts regarding Niger, stresses diplomacy
World News
2023-08-11 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Secretary of State supports ECOWAS efforts regarding Niger, stresses diplomacy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support on Thursday for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts concerning Niger, though without explicitly endorsing the organization's decision for military intervention to restore constitutional order.
Blinken stated, "ECOWAS, as an organization representing West African nations, plays a significant role in emphasizing the necessity of returning to constitutional order. We strongly support ECOWAS' leadership and endeavors in this regard."
The regional organization announced on Thursday its decision to deploy its "reservist force" to restore constitutional order in Niger.
However, during its summit in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States did not specify a timeline or the number of military personnel that would comprise this "reservist force," while emphasizing its continued hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
In recent days, Washington warned that the use of military force should be a last resort and that diplomacy remains the preferred avenue to resolve this crisis.
Antony Blinken also reiterated his concern for the well-being of the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, with whom he has spoken over the phone around ten times since the coup on July 26th.
"We have deep concerns for him, for his family, for his security and well-being," he said, adding, "We have conveyed to the military leaders that we hold them responsible for his safety."
Recently, Niger's Prime Minister, Ahmedou Mohamedou, affirmed that Mohamed Bazoum, along with his wife and son, remains in custody without electricity or running water.
AFP
World News
US
Secretary
State
Supports
ECOWAS
Efforts
Regarding
Niger
Stresses
Diplomacy
Next
Police arrest six Colombians suspected of assassination of presidential candidate in Ecuador
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-08
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts
World News
2023-08-08
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts
0
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion
0
World News
03:27
France supports "all resolutions" of the ECOWAS Summit on Niger
World News
03:27
France supports "all resolutions" of the ECOWAS Summit on Niger
0
World News
2023-08-10
UN secretary-general expresses grave concern over detention of Niger's ousted president
World News
2023-08-10
UN secretary-general expresses grave concern over detention of Niger's ousted president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
0
World News
05:42
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
World News
05:42
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
0
World News
05:06
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records
World News
05:06
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records
0
World News
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
World News
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
0
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
2
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
7
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
8
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More