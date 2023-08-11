US Secretary of State supports ECOWAS efforts regarding Niger, stresses diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support on Thursday for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts concerning Niger, though without explicitly endorsing the organization's decision for military intervention to restore constitutional order.



Blinken stated, "ECOWAS, as an organization representing West African nations, plays a significant role in emphasizing the necessity of returning to constitutional order. We strongly support ECOWAS' leadership and endeavors in this regard."



The regional organization announced on Thursday its decision to deploy its "reservist force" to restore constitutional order in Niger.



However, during its summit in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States did not specify a timeline or the number of military personnel that would comprise this "reservist force," while emphasizing its continued hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.



In recent days, Washington warned that the use of military force should be a last resort and that diplomacy remains the preferred avenue to resolve this crisis.



Antony Blinken also reiterated his concern for the well-being of the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, with whom he has spoken over the phone around ten times since the coup on July 26th.



"We have deep concerns for him, for his family, for his security and well-being," he said, adding, "We have conveyed to the military leaders that we hold them responsible for his safety."



Recently, Niger's Prime Minister, Ahmedou Mohamedou, affirmed that Mohamed Bazoum, along with his wife and son, remains in custody without electricity or running water.

