US Secretary of State supports ECOWAS efforts regarding Niger, stresses diplomacy

World News
2023-08-11 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Secretary of State supports ECOWAS efforts regarding Niger, stresses diplomacy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Secretary of State supports ECOWAS efforts regarding Niger, stresses diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support on Thursday for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts concerning Niger, though without explicitly endorsing the organization's decision for military intervention to restore constitutional order.

Blinken stated, "ECOWAS, as an organization representing West African nations, plays a significant role in emphasizing the necessity of returning to constitutional order. We strongly support ECOWAS' leadership and endeavors in this regard."

The regional organization announced on Thursday its decision to deploy its "reservist force" to restore constitutional order in Niger.

However, during its summit in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States did not specify a timeline or the number of military personnel that would comprise this "reservist force," while emphasizing its continued hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

In recent days, Washington warned that the use of military force should be a last resort and that diplomacy remains the preferred avenue to resolve this crisis.

Antony Blinken also reiterated his concern for the well-being of the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, with whom he has spoken over the phone around ten times since the coup on July 26th.

"We have deep concerns for him, for his family, for his security and well-being," he said, adding, "We have conveyed to the military leaders that we hold them responsible for his safety."

Recently, Niger's Prime Minister, Ahmedou Mohamedou, affirmed that Mohamed Bazoum, along with his wife and son, remains in custody without electricity or running water.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

US

Secretary

State

Supports

ECOWAS

Efforts

Regarding

Niger

Stresses

Diplomacy

LBCI Next
Police arrest six Colombians suspected of assassination of presidential candidate in Ecuador
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-08

US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion

LBCI
World News
03:27

France supports "all resolutions" of the ECOWAS Summit on Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

UN secretary-general expresses grave concern over detention of Niger's ousted president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:42

UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement

LBCI
World News
05:06

Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records

LBCI
World News
04:27

Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-25

Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:45

US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More