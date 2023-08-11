Biden calls China a "ticking time bomb" due to its economic problems

President Joe Biden remarked on Thursday that China's escalating economic issues are turning it into a "ticking time bomb." Speaking at a fundraising event in Utah, Biden pointed out that China is a "ticking time bomb in many cases," highlighting rising unemployment rates and an aging workforce.



During the event, the Democratic President noted that "China is in trouble," cautioning that "when people get in trouble, they do bad things."



Biden had previously sparked anger from Beijing when he referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a "dictator" in June, a comment that China's foreign ministry labeled as "provocative."



Reiterating his aim for a "pragmatic relationship with China," Biden emphasized, "I don't want to hurt China, but I see." He expressed his concern about China's economic challenges and their potential impact.



Recently, the United States resumed its dialogue with China through a series of consecutive visits to Beijing by top American officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken's visit aimed to mend recent tensions, particularly concerning the Chinese balloon described as espionage, which was intercepted by the United States in February.



President Biden's comments underscore the delicate balance between addressing economic concerns and maintaining diplomatic relations with China, amid an evolving global landscape.

AFP