News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden calls China a "ticking time bomb" due to its economic problems
World News
2023-08-11 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Biden calls China a "ticking time bomb" due to its economic problems
President Joe Biden remarked on Thursday that China's escalating economic issues are turning it into a "ticking time bomb." Speaking at a fundraising event in Utah, Biden pointed out that China is a "ticking time bomb in many cases," highlighting rising unemployment rates and an aging workforce.
During the event, the Democratic President noted that "China is in trouble," cautioning that "when people get in trouble, they do bad things."
Biden had previously sparked anger from Beijing when he referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a "dictator" in June, a comment that China's foreign ministry labeled as "provocative."
Reiterating his aim for a "pragmatic relationship with China," Biden emphasized, "I don't want to hurt China, but I see." He expressed his concern about China's economic challenges and their potential impact.
Recently, the United States resumed its dialogue with China through a series of consecutive visits to Beijing by top American officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken's visit aimed to mend recent tensions, particularly concerning the Chinese balloon described as espionage, which was intercepted by the United States in February.
President Biden's comments underscore the delicate balance between addressing economic concerns and maintaining diplomatic relations with China, amid an evolving global landscape.
AFP
World News
Biden
Calls
China
Ticking
Time
Bomb
Growing
Economic
Concerns
Challenges
Next
New Zealand accuses China of foreign interference
Police arrest six Colombians suspected of assassination of presidential candidate in Ecuador
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-09
Consumer prices index in China declines, raising concerns amid slow domestic consumption
World News
2023-08-09
Consumer prices index in China declines, raising concerns amid slow domestic consumption
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
0
World News
2023-08-03
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
World News
2023-08-03
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
0
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
0
World News
05:42
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
World News
05:42
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
0
World News
05:06
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records
World News
05:06
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records
0
World News
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
World News
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:34
New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future
Variety and Tech
05:34
New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
0
Middle East News
2023-06-09
Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction
Middle East News
2023-06-09
Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
2
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
7
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
8
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More