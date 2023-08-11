Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records

World News
2023-08-11 | 05:06
High views
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records

Trump's personal aide vehemently denied on Thursday new federal charges against him in the case of concealing classified documents belonging to the former US president in his residence.

The US government is pursuing Trump on charges of mishandling dozens of classified records that he took from the White House upon leaving his position.

These documents include plans related to military and nuclear programs, as well as alleged conspiracies with his staff to hide them from investigators.
 

World News

US

Aide

Trump

Records

Documents

