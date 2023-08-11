News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
World News
2023-08-11 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
Britain has recorded a growth rate of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, indicating an improvement compared to the first quarter, driven by industrial activity, declining material prices, and a boost from the hotel and restaurant sector, according to the Office for National Statistics on Friday.
In the first quarter, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.1 percent.
In June, the activity rebounded (+0.5 percent) faster than economists had anticipated compared to May (-0.1 percent), which had an exceptional holiday due to the coronation of King Charles III, as stated by the Office for National Statistics. The growth was 0.2 percent in April.
Daren Morgan, Director of Economic Data at the Office for National Statistics, mentioned that the manufacturing sector witnessed a strong month, particularly in the automobile and pharmaceutical industries.
The construction sector also benefited from strong activity, as did the hotel and restaurant sector, benefiting from warm weather in June.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said that "the measures we are taking to combat inflation are beginning to bear fruit," adding that "the Bank of England now expects us to avoid a recession."
The UK has been grappling with a cost of living crisis for months, with inflation rising by 7.9 percent in June, the highest among the Group of Seven (G7) countries.
The research center "Capital Economics" stated that "the UK remains the only G7 country where the main measure of GDP has not yet recovered to its pre-COVID peak level."
AFP
World News
UK
Britain
Records
Growth
Showing
Signs
Improvement
Economy
Next
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-21
Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war
World News
2023-07-21
Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war
0
World News
2023-07-16
Britain signs its accession to the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership
World News
2023-07-16
Britain signs its accession to the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership
0
World News
2023-06-16
UK retailer Tesco sees early signs of easing inflation
World News
2023-06-16
UK retailer Tesco sees early signs of easing inflation
0
World News
09:11
Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia
World News
09:11
Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:11
Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia
World News
09:11
Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia
0
World News
07:22
The electricity crisis is costing Vietnam $1.4 billion
World News
07:22
The electricity crisis is costing Vietnam $1.4 billion
0
World News
07:21
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
World News
07:21
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
0
World News
06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
0
World News
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
World News
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
0
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
2
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
3
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
4
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
5
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More