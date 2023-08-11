Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam

World News
2023-08-11 | 07:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam

In a significant drug bust, Dutch authorities have uncovered more than eight tons of cocaine concealed within a shipment of bananas arriving at the port of Rotterdam. 

The seizure marks the largest drug confiscation operation in the history of the Netherlands, according to a statement by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

The drugs, valued at approximately €600 million ($710 million), were confiscated on July 13th. However, the news was not made public earlier due to ongoing investigations.

The Public Prosecution Service released a statement saying, "On the 13th of July, customs seized a quantity of drugs in the largest confiscation operation ever carried out at the port of Rotterdam."

The statement further elaborated, "A total of 8,064 packages of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, were discovered concealed within 12 boxes of bananas." The drugs were subsequently disposed of.

It was revealed that the shipment originated in Ecuador and arrived in Rotterdam from Panama.

Peter van Beek, the Customs Director in Rotterdam, stated in a tweet on the former platform "X" (previously known as Twitter), "Once again, we have succeeded in delivering a significant blow to drug traffickers operating within the port," describing the confiscation operation as "massive."



AFP
 

