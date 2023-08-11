US invests $1.2 billion in two projects to capture carbon dioxide from the air

World News
2023-08-11 | 14:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US invests $1.2 billion in two projects to capture carbon dioxide from the air
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US invests $1.2 billion in two projects to capture carbon dioxide from the air

The United States announced on Friday an investment of $1.2 billion in two projects aimed at directly capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, marking the "largest investment ever" in this technology aimed at combating global warming, although some experts continue to criticize it.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated in a statement, "Reducing our emissions alone will not reflect the growing consequences of climate change. We also need to capture the carbon dioxide we have released into the air."

The two projects are located in the states of Texas and Louisiana. Each project aims to capture one million tons of carbon dioxide annually - equivalent to the total annual emissions of 445,000 cars.

The US Department of Energy confirmed that the capacity of each project will be 250 times greater than the largest operational carbon capture site currently in operation.

Swiss company Climeworks, a leader in the field, currently operates a factory in Iceland with an annual capacity to capture 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the air.

Climeworks will participate in the Louisiana project, which will store captured carbon dioxide underground.

According to the International Energy Agency, there are currently 27 direct air capture sites in the world, but their scope is limited. More than 130 projects are under development according to the agency.

These investments are being carried out by the Biden administration under an infrastructure law passed in 2021. The Department of Energy had previously announced its intention to invest in four projects totaling $3.5 billion.

Directly capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is considered by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body of climate experts, to be necessary to combat rising global temperatures.

However, critics of this technology fear it could be used as an excuse to continue emitting greenhouse gases instead of transitioning to clean energy more rapidly.

Direct air capture technologies, also known as carbon removal, focus on capturing carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere. This is distinct from carbon capture and storage systems, for example, which prevent additional emissions from reaching the atmosphere, often at the source in factories.

In May, the Biden administration announced a plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from gas and coal-fired power plants, with a particular focus on the second technology.



AFP
 

World News

US

Invest

Billion

Projects

Capture

Carbon Dioxide

Air

LBCI Next
Biden asks Congress for additional $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector

LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:31

Thousands of coup supporters in Niger gather near French military base in Niamey

LBCI
World News
13:47

New doctors' strike in England hospitals

LBCI
World News
13:37

Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace

LBCI
World News
09:11

Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More