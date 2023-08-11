News
Thousands of coup supporters in Niger gather near French military base in Niamey
World News
2023-08-11 | 14:31
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Thousands of coup supporters in Niger gather near French military base in Niamey
Thousands of coup supporters gathered near the French military base in Niamey, Niger on Friday, chanting anti-Paris slogans, as reported by AFP correspondents.
The protesters chanted slogans like "Down with France, Down with ECOWAS" referring to the Economic Community of West African States, a day after a summit of the regional bloc concluded with the approval of a potential military intervention in Niger to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power.
The demonstrators waved Russian and Nigerien flags, expressing their support for the military who seized power, particularly their leader General Abdulrahman Tebbo.
Aziz Rabeh Ali, a member of a student union supporting the military regime, said, "We will push the French to leave. ECOWAS is not independent, France manipulates it. There is external influence."
The gathering continued calmly throughout Friday afternoon, according to AFP reporters.
Since the coup, the military has specifically targeted France, accusing it of being behind the decision of West African countries to activate the "standby force" as a prelude to its deployment in Niger to restore constitutional order.
France has around 1,500 troops stationed in Niger, aimed at countering jihadist groups in collaboration with the Nigerien armed forces.
A portion of these forces is stationed at a base in Niamey.
AFP
World News
Coup
Supporters
Niger
Gather
French
Military
Base
Niamey
France
Learn More