Two Dead and 16 Missing in Floods and Landslides in Northern China

World News
2023-08-12 | 01:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two Dead and 16 Missing in Floods and Landslides in Northern China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two Dead and 16 Missing in Floods and Landslides in Northern China

Two people have died, and 16 others are missing due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains near the city of Xi'an in northern China, according to official media reports on Saturday.
China has been hit by deadly floods and record rainfall in the past few weeks, with the death toll from storms in the northern regions of the country reaching at least 78 on Friday.
State television CCTV stated that “due to heavy rainfall in a short period at 18:00 on August 11, torrential mountain floods, as well as floods and landslides, occurred."
The report mentioned, "An initial survey currently indicates that the floods swept away two houses and caused damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and power supplies."
Four individuals initially trapped in the floods were rescued, according to television reports.

 
AFP

World News

Missing

Floods

Landslides

Northern

China

LBCI Next
Russia Shoots Down 20 Ukrainian Drones Near the Crimean Peninsula
Malaysians Head to the Polls in State Council Elections, Testing Support for Anwar Ibrahim's Unity Government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-01

China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Eight dead in floods and landslides in Vietnam

LBCI
World News
2023-08-06

Six dead and four missing in North China heavy rains

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:47

Russia Shoots Down 20 Ukrainian Drones Near the Crimean Peninsula

LBCI
World News
01:37

Malaysians Head to the Polls in State Council Elections, Testing Support for Anwar Ibrahim's Unity Government

LBCI
World News
14:31

Thousands of coup supporters in Niger gather near French military base in Niamey

LBCI
World News
14:03

US invests $1.2 billion in two projects to capture carbon dioxide from the air

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:21

Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More