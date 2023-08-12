Two Dead and 16 Missing in Floods and Landslides in Northern China

Two people have died, and 16 others are missing due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains near the city of Xi'an in northern China, according to official media reports on Saturday.

China has been hit by deadly floods and record rainfall in the past few weeks, with the death toll from storms in the northern regions of the country reaching at least 78 on Friday.

State television CCTV stated that “due to heavy rainfall in a short period at 18:00 on August 11, torrential mountain floods, as well as floods and landslides, occurred."

The report mentioned, "An initial survey currently indicates that the floods swept away two houses and caused damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and power supplies."

Four individuals initially trapped in the floods were rescued, according to television reports.

AFP