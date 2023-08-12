News
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Russia Shoots Down 20 Ukrainian Drones Near the Crimean Peninsula
2023-08-12 | 02:47
Russia Shoots Down 20 Ukrainian Drones Near the Crimean Peninsula
Russia announced on Saturday that it had shot down 20 Ukrainian drones near the vicinity of the Crimean Peninsula.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Telegram that its air defense systems destroyed 14 drones, while six other drones were neutralized using electronic warfare methods. The ministry added that there were no casualties or damages.
In Moscow, officials reported on Friday that they had destroyed a drone targeting the capital, marking the latest attack on the city in recent days.
The Defense Ministry noted that a Ukrainian drone was destroyed over western areas of Moscow, emphasizing that there were no casualties or damages.
AFP
0
0
0
1
