Two Tunisian migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia

Two Tunisian migrants were dead, and five others are missing following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Gabes in southeast Tunisia, as announced by the National Guard.



The National Guard stated, "Off the shores of Gabes, a boat sank approximately 120 meters from the coastline. The boat was carrying 20 Tunisian migrants. Thirteen individuals were rescued, and two bodies were recovered – an infant and a 20-year-old young man. The search for the remaining missing persons is ongoing."