Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh

2023-08-12 | 07:04
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia called on Saturday for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council due to the "deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Yerevan has been accusing Baku for months of obstructing traffic through the Lachin Corridor, a short mountainous road that connects Armenia to the Armenian-populated areas in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.
 

