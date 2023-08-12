Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Prime Minister of Pakistan

World News
2023-08-12 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Prime Minister of Pakistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Prime Minister of Pakistan

The opposition leader in Pakistan announced on Saturday that Anwaar-ul-Haq-Kakar, a member of the Senate from the least densely populated province, will be the next Prime Minister and will lead the country in the upcoming elections.
 

World News

Prime Minister

Pakistan

LBCI Next
Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert
Two Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
World News
11:05

Detained Niger president receives visit by doctor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:05

Detained Niger president receives visit by doctor

LBCI
World News
09:00

Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert

LBCI
World News
07:53

Two Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge

LBCI
World News
07:04

Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10

Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine

LBCI
World News
07:04

Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More