Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert
World News
2023-08-12 | 09:00
Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert
A security alert led to the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris on Saturday, which is one of France's prominent tourist landmarks and attracted 6.2 million visitors last year.
The organization that manages the tower stated that bomb disposal experts and the police are inspecting the location, including a restaurant situated on one of the floors.
A spokesperson mentioned, "This is a routine procedure in such situations, but it's rarely happening."
