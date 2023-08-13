Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions

World News
2023-08-13 | 01:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions

Russia has evacuated over two thousand people from areas experiencing floods in the far eastern part of the country, according to emergency officials on Sunday, following heavy rainfall caused by the tropical storm “Khanun.” 

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Telegram that "more than two thousand people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye." 

The ministry noted that waters inundated around 5,000 buildings in the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea. 

Rescue teams have set up 13 temporary shelters in the area, as stated by the ministry. 

The official Russian news agency TASS explained that the floods experienced in the city of Ussuriysk were the worst in a decade. 

Tropical storm “Khanun” hit Japan earlier this week before heading towards the Korean Peninsula. 

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Evacuation

Floods

Storm

Khanun

LBCI Next
China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States
Detained Niger president receives visit by doctor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:58

Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port

LBCI
World News
05:20

Russian shelling kills six people, including infant, in Southern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-12

Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert

LBCI
World News
2023-08-12

Russia Shoots Down 20 Ukrainian Drones Near the Crimean Peninsula

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:59

Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

LBCI
World News
07:38

Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week

LBCI
World News
06:33

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

LBCI
World News
06:10

Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-14

Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More