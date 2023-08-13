Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions

Russia has evacuated over two thousand people from areas experiencing floods in the far eastern part of the country, according to emergency officials on Sunday, following heavy rainfall caused by the tropical storm “Khanun.”



The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Telegram that "more than two thousand people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye."



The ministry noted that waters inundated around 5,000 buildings in the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea.



Rescue teams have set up 13 temporary shelters in the area, as stated by the ministry.



The official Russian news agency TASS explained that the floods experienced in the city of Ussuriysk were the worst in a decade.



Tropical storm “Khanun” hit Japan earlier this week before heading towards the Korean Peninsula.



