China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States
World News
2023-08-13 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States
China vowed on Sunday to take "firm and strong measures" in response to the visit of Taiwanese Vice President William Lai to the United States, a visit closely monitored by China.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement, "China is closely following the developments of the situation and will take firm and strong measures to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Officially, Lai, a candidate for Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections, will stop in the United States as a transit point on his way to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the inauguration of elected President Santiago Peña.
China claims Taiwan and has pledged to annex it, even through force, while intensifying political and military pressure on it.
The spokesperson stated, "China strongly opposes any form of official communication between the United States and Taiwan and strongly opposes separatists seeking '+Taiwan independence+' who enter the United States under any name and pretext. China also strongly opposes any official contact between the United States and the Taiwan side."
The source added, "China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strongly condemns the United States' insistence on arranging '+transit+' for William Lai in the United States," describing the Taiwanese official as "provocative."
Before boarding his flight on Saturday afternoon, Lai told journalists that he plans "to communicate with leaders from various countries and meet delegations from countries that think similarly" to Taipei during his trip to Paraguay.
Lai affirmed, "I will inform the international community of our numerous efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Indian-Pacific region."
In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that "the United States and Taiwan, in cooperation, allow William Lai to engage in political activities in the United States under the pretext of '+transit+'."
The spokesperson continued, "This seriously violates the principle of China's unity and seriously undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
AFP
World News
China
Taiwan
William Lai
United States
Paraguay
Taipei
