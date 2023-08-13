Russian shelling kills six people, including infant, in Southern Ukraine

Six individuals, including an infant, were killed in Russian shelling on Sunday targeting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, according to officials.



Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram that "Russia killed six individuals in the Kherson region." He explained that a 23-day-old baby was killed alongside three adults in the village of Shyroka Balka. Additionally, two individuals were killed in the village of Stanislav.



AFP