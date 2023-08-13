Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

World News
2023-08-13 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

Vivek Ramaswamy (38 years old), who amassed his wealth in the field of biotechnology and describes environmental activists as a “religious sect,” has caused a surprise in the US primary election scene. He achieved an unexpected rise in his quest for the Republican nomination, relying on his sharply-worded rhetoric to lead him to the doors of the White House. 

Ramaswamy takes his gamble as presenting himself as an evolved version of Donald Trump, saying, “I want to push his program even further.” Despite the vast difference between them, with over forty points in favor of the 77-year-old former president who leads the Republican polls. 

Despite being completely new to political activity, Ramaswamy caused a major upset by reaching the third position in opinion polls for winning the Republican Party nomination in the preliminary elections scheduled for early 2024. This stirred concern for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the closest competitor to Trump, who relies on a strikingly similar political speech. 

In practice, Ramaswamy, a father of two, has made combating the “woke” culture of racial and discriminatory insults, associated with the American left, the centerpiece of his battle, even a true obsession. 

He states, “We are in the midst of an identity crisis,” accusing the country's elites of spreading a “cultural cancer,” especially regarding issues related to the rights of the LGBT community. 

He's achieving success in this battle, with his book "Woke Inc.," in which he develops his arguments in this area, making it to the list of best-selling books in the United States. 

In a competitive field growing increasingly crowded, with over ten contenders challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024, Ramaswamy managed to stand out due to his radical program. 

He calls for raising the voting age to 25 years and laying off 90 percent of Federal Reserve and Justice Department employees. As for his proposed solution to boost growth in the United States, it involves "burning coal without hesitation." 

However, political analyst Kyle Kondik told Agence France-Presse, "Like all the other candidates, the only way Ramaswamy could have a chance is if Trump collapses." 

While most Republican primary candidates avoid directly criticizing Trump for fear of alienating his voter base, Ramaswamy goes further. 

The candidate appeared in court during one of Trump's hearings for charges filed against him, calling on all his competitors to pledge to pardon Trump if elected. 

This stance caught the attention of the Republican billionaire who recently said, "He's handling his situation well," although he is known for his scathing criticisms of his political opponents. 

Ramaswamy was born in the working-class state of Ohio in 1985 to parents who immigrated from India. 

He attended Catholic schools and continued his higher studies at Harvard University, where he was drawn to rap music and its libertarian lyrics advocating personal freedoms. He's a fan of rapper Eminem. 

After briefly attending Yale University, he founded "Roivant" for biotechnologies and amassed a personal fortune estimated by Forbes at over $600 million. 

He stepped down from his company's board of directors in February to devote his time to his election campaign, a significant part of which he funds himself. 

He said, “This is not just an election campaign; it's a cultural movement to build a new American dream for the next generation.” 

AFP 
 

World News

US

Presidential

Elections

Vivek Ramaswamy

Primaries

Republican

Nomination

White House

LBCI Next
Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:59

Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

LBCI
World News
07:38

Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week

LBCI
World News
06:10

Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

LBCI
World News
06:01

Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09

Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More