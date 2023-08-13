Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

Vivek Ramaswamy (38 years old), who amassed his wealth in the field of biotechnology and describes environmental activists as a “religious sect,” has caused a surprise in the US primary election scene. He achieved an unexpected rise in his quest for the Republican nomination, relying on his sharply-worded rhetoric to lead him to the doors of the White House.



Ramaswamy takes his gamble as presenting himself as an evolved version of Donald Trump, saying, “I want to push his program even further.” Despite the vast difference between them, with over forty points in favor of the 77-year-old former president who leads the Republican polls.



Despite being completely new to political activity, Ramaswamy caused a major upset by reaching the third position in opinion polls for winning the Republican Party nomination in the preliminary elections scheduled for early 2024. This stirred concern for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the closest competitor to Trump, who relies on a strikingly similar political speech.



In practice, Ramaswamy, a father of two, has made combating the “woke” culture of racial and discriminatory insults, associated with the American left, the centerpiece of his battle, even a true obsession.



He states, “We are in the midst of an identity crisis,” accusing the country's elites of spreading a “cultural cancer,” especially regarding issues related to the rights of the LGBT community.



He's achieving success in this battle, with his book "Woke Inc.," in which he develops his arguments in this area, making it to the list of best-selling books in the United States.



In a competitive field growing increasingly crowded, with over ten contenders challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024, Ramaswamy managed to stand out due to his radical program.



He calls for raising the voting age to 25 years and laying off 90 percent of Federal Reserve and Justice Department employees. As for his proposed solution to boost growth in the United States, it involves "burning coal without hesitation."



However, political analyst Kyle Kondik told Agence France-Presse, "Like all the other candidates, the only way Ramaswamy could have a chance is if Trump collapses."



While most Republican primary candidates avoid directly criticizing Trump for fear of alienating his voter base, Ramaswamy goes further.



The candidate appeared in court during one of Trump's hearings for charges filed against him, calling on all his competitors to pledge to pardon Trump if elected.



This stance caught the attention of the Republican billionaire who recently said, "He's handling his situation well," although he is known for his scathing criticisms of his political opponents.



Ramaswamy was born in the working-class state of Ohio in 1985 to parents who immigrated from India.



He attended Catholic schools and continued his higher studies at Harvard University, where he was drawn to rap music and its libertarian lyrics advocating personal freedoms. He's a fan of rapper Eminem.



After briefly attending Yale University, he founded "Roivant" for biotechnologies and amassed a personal fortune estimated by Forbes at over $600 million.



He stepped down from his company's board of directors in February to devote his time to his election campaign, a significant part of which he funds himself.



He said, “This is not just an election campaign; it's a cultural movement to build a new American dream for the next generation.”



AFP