Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
World News
2023-08-13 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
On Sunday, Japanese authorities issued a warning to residents across the country to brace for a powerful typhoon that is slowly advancing and expected to hit during a week of summer holidays, coinciding with peak travel activity.
Typhoon "Lan" is forecasted to reach the main Japanese island of Honshu on Tuesday, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Some regions are expected to receive up to 50 centimeters of rain within a 24-hour period until 6 a.m. Tuesday (21:00 GMT Monday), followed by more rain as the typhoon passes through the country, the agency reported.
Shuichi Tashiro, Chief Meteorologist at the agency, stated to reporters on Sunday that the "slow speed of the typhoon could mean its impact may last for an extended period."
He added, "Some areas may experience rainfall in a single day that surpasses the entire average rainfall for the month of August."
As "Lan" approaches Japan, it coincides with the start of the summer holiday week in the country, when millions return to their hometowns to reunite with their families.
National broadcasting organizations advised residents to reconsider their travel plans in order to avoid the typhoon.
Airlines and train operators also cautioned of possible flight cancellations or delays as the typhoon passes through.
As of Sunday afternoon (03:00 GMT), the typhoon was located about 350 kilometers away from the Hachijojima Island in the western Pacific Ocean.
The typhoon is moving with winds reaching speeds of up to 198 kilometers per hour in a northwestern direction, expected to make landfall on the Kii Peninsula on Tuesday.
AFP
