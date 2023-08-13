Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

On Sunday, growing frustration emerged over the way authorities handled the wildfires that ravaged a Hawaiian town, resulting in the deaths of at least 93 people, marking the highest toll in the United States in over a century.



LaHaina suffered extensive damage, with more than 2,200 structures destroyed or damaged, leading to thousands of displacements and estimated losses of $5.5 billion, according to official estimates.



Hawaiian authorities have initiated an investigation into the handling of the wildfires after residents reported not receiving warnings.



Filma Reed, a LaHaina resident, expressed her distress to AFP, stating, "The fire started on the hill behind us and nobody told us anything."



She continued, "Do you know when we realized there was a fire? When it reached the other side of our house."



Reed, who lost her home, is currently relying on charity and the kindness of others. She shared, "This is my home now," pointing to the car where she sleeps with her daughter, grandson, and two cats.



The historic town of LaHaina, once a royal capital of Hawaii during the monarchy era and now home to over 12,000 residents, has turned into ashes, its vibrant hotels and restaurants reduced to rubble.



A 150-year-old landmark tree in the heart of the town was engulfed by flames, though it survived with damaged branches.



Maui County updated the death toll on Saturday evening to 93 confirmed fatalities, and Governor Josh Green warned that the number could rise.

Green stated, "It will keep rising. We need to prepare people for that."



This new toll makes the wildfire the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people perished in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association.



The number of fatalities also surpasses the Camp Fire in California in 2018, which virtually wiped the small town of Paradise off the map and claimed the lives of 86 people.



John Pelletier, Maui's police chief, mentioned that due to the extent of charring, only a small portion of the disaster area has been surveyed, with only two victims identified so far.



He explained, "The bodies we're finding have been burned to a degree that they are unrecognizable," adding, "We have to do rapid DNA tests to identify them."



He further commented, "When we recover the remains... they fall apart."



Firefighters continued battling another wildfire at least in Maui on Saturday night in an inland mountainous area.



The Pulehu/Kīhei Fire in the south was fully contained on Saturday night.



Congresswoman for Hawaii, Jill Tokuda, told CNN that officials were caught off guard by the disaster.

She said, "We misjudged the severity and speed of the fire."



Governor Green defended the authorities' response, stating that the situation was complex due to multiple fires and strong winds.



He added, "After seeing that storm, I doubt there was much that could have been done with such rapidly expanding fires."



In response, Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors announced that her office would review "the process of decision-making and policies before, during, and after the wildfires in Maui and Hawaii islands this week."



Maui residents faced power outages during the catastrophe, depriving many of receiving emergency alerts on their mobile phones. Tokuda noted that officials should have been prepared for this.



Sirens were not activated either, and many LaHaina residents reported learning about the fire from the commotion caused by their neighbors.



Tokuda emphasized, "We need to do better."



In its emergency management plan last year, the state of Hawaii classified forest fire risks as "low."



The Maui fires follow other extreme climate events in North America this summer, with wildfires raging across Canada and a severe heatwave in the southwestern United States.



Europe and parts of Asia have also experienced record-high temperatures and devastating floods. Scientists attribute these natural hazards' exacerbation to human-induced climate change, making them more frequent and deadly.



The plight of those who fled from the flames worsened as they were prevented from returning to their homes.

Maui police announced that no one would be allowed to enter LaHaina without proof of residency.



In a statement, they declared, "If your home or former home is within the disaster area, you will not be permitted entry until the disaster area is deemed safe."



The announcement added, "Any person entering a disaster area... commits a crime punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000."



Some residents waited for hours at a roadblock hoping to gain entry to search for missing loved ones, pets, and belongings.



However, the road remained closed, as reported by CBS News.



Daniel Rice, a LaHaina resident, questioned, "How are people supposed to get in there? The roads are closed."



He added, "Secure the area, take action. This is ridiculous."







