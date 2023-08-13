News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis describes the death of migrants in the Mediterranean as "an open wound in our humanity"
World News
2023-08-13 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Francis describes the death of migrants in the Mediterranean as "an open wound in our humanity"
During his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis remarked that the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea are "an open wound in our humanity."
This statement follows a series of tragic drownings that claimed the lives of many individuals.
The 86-year-old Pope prayed for the 41 people who lost their lives this week and cited accounts from four survivors who were rescued at sea and brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday.
Pope Francis characterized the statistics provided by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, as "painful and shameful."
The organization reported on Saturday that at least 2,060 migrants have perished in the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of the year.
Of these deaths, over 1,800 occurred in the central Mediterranean route between North Africa and Italy, making it the deadliest migration path globally.
Addressing the audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis stated, "It is an open wound in our humanity."
He continued, "I urge politicians and diplomats to work towards healing it with the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood."
The Pope also praised "the commitment of all those who work to prevent drowning and to save those who are at sea."
Pope Francis, who frequently advocates for better treatment of those fleeing their countries in search of a better life elsewhere, issued a warning earlier this week about the danger of indifference towards those losing their lives.
On Saturday, two Tunisian migrants, one of whom was a child, drowned off the coast of Gabes in southeast Tunisia, and five others were reported missing after their boat sank.
During the previous weekend, Tunisian judicial sources reported the sinking of a boat that departed from Sfax, resulting in the death of 11 people and the disappearance of 44 others. Only two survivors were rescued, all of whom hailed from sub-Saharan Africa.
On July 6th, the International Organization for Migration reported that at least thirty migrants had gone missing after two boats sank off the coast of Lampedusa, based on the accounts of survivors.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
Death
Migrants
Mediterranean
Open
Wound
Humanity
Next
Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions
Detained Niger president receives visit by doctor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-09
More than 40 migrants are missing after boat sank in Mediterranean
World News
2023-08-09
More than 40 migrants are missing after boat sank in Mediterranean
0
Lebanon News
10:27
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
Lebanon News
10:27
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
0
World News
07:59
Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93
World News
07:59
Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93
0
World News
2023-08-12
Two Tunisian migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
World News
2023-08-12
Two Tunisian migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:19
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
World News
12:19
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
0
World News
12:14
13 killed in two attacks by jihadists in north-eastern Nigeria
World News
12:14
13 killed in two attacks by jihadists in north-eastern Nigeria
0
Lebanon News
10:27
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
Lebanon News
10:27
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
0
World News
07:59
Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93
World News
07:59
Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
3
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
8
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More