Pope Francis describes the death of migrants in the Mediterranean as "an open wound in our humanity"

World News
2023-08-13
High views
2min
Pope Francis describes the death of migrants in the Mediterranean as "an open wound in our humanity"

During his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis remarked that the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea are "an open wound in our humanity." 

This statement follows a series of tragic drownings that claimed the lives of many individuals.

The 86-year-old Pope prayed for the 41 people who lost their lives this week and cited accounts from four survivors who were rescued at sea and brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday.

Pope Francis characterized the statistics provided by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, as "painful and shameful." 

The organization reported on Saturday that at least 2,060 migrants have perished in the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of the year.

Of these deaths, over 1,800 occurred in the central Mediterranean route between North Africa and Italy, making it the deadliest migration path globally.

Addressing the audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis stated, "It is an open wound in our humanity."

He continued, "I urge politicians and diplomats to work towards healing it with the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood."

The Pope also praised "the commitment of all those who work to prevent drowning and to save those who are at sea."

Pope Francis, who frequently advocates for better treatment of those fleeing their countries in search of a better life elsewhere, issued a warning earlier this week about the danger of indifference towards those losing their lives.

On Saturday, two Tunisian migrants, one of whom was a child, drowned off the coast of Gabes in southeast Tunisia, and five others were reported missing after their boat sank.

During the previous weekend, Tunisian judicial sources reported the sinking of a boat that departed from Sfax, resulting in the death of 11 people and the disappearance of 44 others. Only two survivors were rescued, all of whom hailed from sub-Saharan Africa.

On July 6th, the International Organization for Migration reported that at least thirty migrants had gone missing after two boats sank off the coast of Lampedusa, based on the accounts of survivors.



AFP
 

