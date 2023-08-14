Chinese Defense Minister to visit Russia, Belarus this week

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will travel to Russia and Belarus this week, as announced by his ministry in a statement released online on Monday.



A spokesperson stated, "At the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, from August 14 to 19, State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu will travel to Russia to attend the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security and will visit Belarus."



AFP