Niger junta intends to prosecute President Bazoum for ‘high treason’

The military coup leaders in Niger announced their intention to prosecute President Mohamed Bazoum on charges of "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the country.



In a statement delivered via national television, a member of the coup military council stated that "the Nigerien government has gathered evidence to date to try the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before national and international bodies on charges of high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger."