Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of strengthening its border forces

2023-08-14 | 09:39
LBCI
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of strengthening its border forces
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of strengthening its border forces

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia on Monday of bolstering its forces along the border between the two countries in the Caucasus region with the intention of provoking military action, an allegation vehemently denied by Yerevan, as tensions continue to escalate.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated, "In recent days, there has been a significant transfer of weapons, equipment, and personnel with the intention of launching new military actions along the border."

Yerevan was also accused of establishing military infrastructure in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Russian peacekeeping forces have been stationed since 2020.

The ministry further asserted in a statement that Azerbaijan "reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means" as prescribed by international law.

Armenia's Defense Ministry issued a statement denying any transfer of weapons or forces near the borders or in Karabakh, condemning the claims as "inconsistent with reality."

Tensions have escalated between the two sides in recent days, with Yerevan accusing Baku of obstructing traffic through the Lachin Corridor, a short mountainous route connecting Armenia to the Armenian-populated areas in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Armenia called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday due to the "deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The countries have been embroiled in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, culminating in two wars, the latest of which in 2020 saw Azerbaijani forces making significant territorial gains and defeating Armenian forces.



AFP
 

