Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims

A section of a railroad bridge in southern Norway collapsed on Monday after being closed to trains following last week's floods, without causing any casualties, as announced by Norwegian police.



The iron bridge collapsed in its center after a pillar fell due to rising water levels in recent days in the Lagen River, according to images broadcast by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).



Local police said on the "X" platform (formerly Twitter), "No physical harm was recorded."



The bridge, located on the railway line between the cities of Eidvoll and Trondheim, was closed to train traffic last week due to floods caused by a storm.



Storm "Hans" hit Norway and Sweden, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people and causing major disruptions in transportation due to resulting landslides.



While the situation is returning to normal in most areas affected by the storm, weather forecasts predict heavy rain again on Tuesday over southeastern Norway, prompting authorities to raise the risk of landslides.







AFP