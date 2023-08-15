Putin calls for strengthening cooperation with Pyongyang in a message to Kim Jong Un

2023-08-15 | 03:05
Putin calls for strengthening cooperation with Pyongyang in a message to Kim Jong Un
Putin calls for strengthening cooperation with Pyongyang in a message to Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Tuesday for enhanced cooperation with Pyongyang in a congratulatory message sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of "Liberation Day," according to the Kremlin. 

In a statement by the Kremlin, Putin stated, "I am convinced that we will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields for the benefit of our people and to promote stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader Northeast Asian region." 

AFP 
 

