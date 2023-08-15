Trump condemns 'false' accusations regarding Georgia elections

Former US President Donald Trump voiced his criticism on Tuesday against the accusations directed at him in Georgia, claiming an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential elections in the state, deeming them as "false."



Trump, who is running for representation as the Republican Party candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, posted on his social media platform "Truth Social," commenting on the charges brought against him, stating, "They seem false to me!"



He further added, "Why wasn't this charge brought against me two and a half years ago? Because they want to do it amidst my political campaign."



The judiciary in the US state of Georgia filed charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 others on Monday, accusing them of "extortion" and committing several crimes in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections in this pivotal state.



Trump's lawyers also condemned, in a statement, the "leak of an alleged and premature list of accusations before witnesses testify or before the grand jury deliberations," criticizing a "constitutionally flawed mechanism riddled with errors."



AFP