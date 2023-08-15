News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Young Americans make "victory" in climate lawsuit against Montana
World News
2023-08-15 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Young Americans make "victory" in climate lawsuit against Montana
A Montana judge on Monday supported a group of youths who accused the US state of violating their constitutional right to live in a "clean and healthful environment" by encouraging fossil fuel companies.
This decision has been labeled historic, marking the first major climate trial in the United States.
The judge declared unconstitutional a Montana law that prevented local authorities from considering the climate consequences of greenhouse gas emissions when granting permits to fossil fuel companies.
Judge Cathy Silly ruled to strike down this provision from the law.
In a ruling spanning over 100 pages, she wrote, "Plaintiffs have a fundamental constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, including a climate system capable of sustaining human life." She announced that the mentioned legal provision was "unconstitutional" because it "prohibits the analysis of greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the climate."
A unique aspect of this trial is that the sixteen plaintiffs, who did not seek specific financial compensation, range in age from 5 to 22 years old. They argue that as children and young individuals, they face unique risks associated with the significant consequences of fossil fuel and the climate crisis.
Julia Olson, the executive director of "Our Children's Trust," one of the three organizations supporting the plaintiffs, stated, "For the first time in US history, a court has found that the government violated children's constitutional rights by promoting fossil fuels and ignoring climate change through laws and policies."
Montana (located in the northwest of the United States) announced that it would appeal the court ruling.
A spokesperson for the Montana Attorney General's office called the ruling "absurd," adding, "Montana cannot be blamed for climate change - even the witnesses called by the plaintiffs agree that our state has no impact on the global climate."
Montana's population slightly exceeds one million people, yet the fossil fuels extracted, consumed, transported, and processed within and through the state result in approximately 166 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to Argentina's emissions, according to the Monday ruling.
The trial commenced in mid-June in Helena, the capital of Montana.
During the trial, the plaintiffs discussed the negative impact of this situation on their health, well-being, and family finances.
Lead plaintiff, 22-year-old Rikki Hild, whose family owns a farm in eastern Montana, referred to a massive fire that led to high-voltage line disruptions and a month-long power outage on her farm, causing livestock to die due to the inability to pump water.
The ruling stated, "Rikki feels stress and despair" and is suffering "economic harm" due to climate change. It added, "Each additional ton of greenhouse gas emissions compounds the harm suffered by the plaintiffs."
This trial marked the first instance of a US state constitution being invoked in court to sue local authorities over a climate-related issue.
The decision could have significant implications for future cases. Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country, despite many being dismissed.
The plaintiffs in Montana had an advantage as the state constitution explicitly states that "the state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations."
Varshini Prakash, the executive director of "Sunrise Movement," a youth-led climate group, stated, "We have shown that Generation Z is a powerful force in fighting climate change."
US Senator Bernie Sanders (81 years old) commented on social media, "Thank you to these brave young people who achieved a major victory against climate change today."
He added, "It's time for the federal government to follow their lead and hold fossil fuel companies accountable for their role in the climate crisis."
AFP
World News
Young
Americans
Victory
Climate
Lawsuit
Montana
Next
35 killed by explosion at gas station in Dagestan, Russia
Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
Landmark youth climate trial begins in Montana
World News
2023-06-12
Landmark youth climate trial begins in Montana
0
World News
05:35
China halts unemployment among young people in disappointing economic indicators
World News
05:35
China halts unemployment among young people in disappointing economic indicators
0
World News
2023-08-13
Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage
World News
2023-08-13
Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10
Mars witnessed a periodic life-friendly climate
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10
Mars witnessed a periodic life-friendly climate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:46
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
World News
08:46
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
0
World News
08:01
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain
World News
08:01
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain
0
World News
07:52
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
World News
07:52
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
0
World News
07:17
Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan
World News
07:17
Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Patriarch al-Rahi affirms the importance of judicial justice in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
07:33
Patriarch al-Rahi affirms the importance of judicial justice in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
2
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
3
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
5
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
6
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
7
Lebanon News
11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release
Lebanon News
11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release
8
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More