35 killed by explosion at gas station in Dagestan, Russia

At least 35 people were killed in an explosion followed by a fire at a fuel station in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, located in the Caucasus region, according to a new toll announced by Russian authorities on Tuesday.



The Russian Ministry of Health reported that the "total number of fatalities is 35," with dozens more injured.



Earlier, the ministry had reported 33 fatalities, including three children, and 80 injuries.



An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident, as conveyed by the investigative committee affiliated with the Russian Federation via Telegram.



The fuel station is situated in Magas, the capital city of Dagestan, with a population of over 600,000. Dagestan is a Russian republic spanning around 50,000 square kilometers, neighboring Chechnya and sharing borders with Georgia and Azerbaijan.



The fire has been extinguished, as reported by the Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations earlier stated that the fire spread over an area of around 600 square meters, with the involvement of 260 firefighters.



In a video posted by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, a group of firefighters can be seen trying to control flames near vehicle structures, while rescue workers search through debris using electric lights.



The Russian authorities dispatched an Ilyushin Il-76 medical aircraft to Magas to airlift critically injured individuals to Moscow.



The disaster occurred at 21:40 (18:40 GMT) on a federal road, according to Dagestan's leader, Sergei Melikov.

The Investigative Department stated on Telegram, "A fire broke out during vehicle maintenance, followed by an explosion that resulted in injuries and deaths."



The source indicated that nearby buildings and vehicles were also damaged.



Russian newspaper Izvestia, quoting a witness on Telegram, reported that the fire started in an area where parked cars were located and spread to the fuel station. The unnamed witness added, "After the explosion, everything collapsed over our heads, and we could no longer see anything."



A video posted by RIA Novosti on Telegram shows a massive explosion that followed the outbreak of the fire.





AFP