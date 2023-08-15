News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China halts unemployment among young people in disappointing economic indicators
World News
2023-08-15 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
4
min
China halts unemployment among young people in disappointing economic indicators
China announced on Tuesday the suspension of publishing rising youth unemployment rates, amidst a series of disappointing economic indicators that raise concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
Prior to the release of the latest indicators, which came in weak as anticipated, the Chinese central bank lowered the interest rate in an attempt to boost economic growth.
These new indicators add to a series of statistical figures from recent months, indicating China's struggle to recover from the pandemic era. Youth unemployment, among individuals aged 16 to 24, reached a record high of 21.3% in June.
The National Bureau of Statistics announced on Tuesday that it would halt the publication of unemployment indicators for age groups, citing the need to "improve labor force survey statistics."
The bureau's spokesperson, Fu Linghui, stated during a press conference, "Starting from this August, the publishing of urban youth and other age group unemployment rates across the country will be suspended."
The bureau reported that the overall unemployment rate rose from 5.2% in June to 5.3% in July.
The increasing youth unemployment has raised concerns among many. Student Li Niujuan in Beijing told Agence France-Presse, "This unemployment rate is extremely worrying."
The 18-year-old added, "When I think about finding a job, I'm very anxious."
Amidst the mounting numbers indicating a potential economic slowdown, many experts have called for a broad recovery plan to stimulate the economic cycle.
Analysts at Societe Generale, Wei Yao and Michelle Lam, stated in a memo, "To revive demand rapidly, we believe the most effective policy choice at this juncture would be to launch a government-supported central stimulus plan."
However, the authorities have thus far maintained specific and limited measures to support the private sector, despite the need for more concrete actions from Beijing.
Tuesday's announcement of suspending youth unemployment rate publication coincided with the Chinese authorities releasing a series of weak economic indicators for July.
Retail sales, a key indicator of household consumption, grew by 2.5% year-on-year in July, according to the statistics bureau, a decrease from the 3.1% growth achieved in June.
Meanwhile, industrial production saw a year-on-year growth of 3.7% in July, down from the 4.4% in the previous month.
Ting Lu, an economist at Nomura, warned that the suspension of publishing youth unemployment rates "might further weaken foreign investors' confidence in China."
Many local social media users met the official justification for the move with skepticism and sarcasm.
A Beijing user wrote, "Can you solve the problem by sealing your mouth shut and covering your eyes?"
Chinese leaders have been trying to boost domestic consumption in recent weeks.
Last month, the State Council issued a 20-point plan to encourage spending in several economic sectors, such as automobiles, tourism, and household appliances.
The Party's Central Political Bureau warned in a late July meeting chaired by Xi Jinping that the country's economy "faces new difficulties and challenges."
China has set a growth target of around 5% for its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. Although historically low for the country, Premier Li Keqiang acknowledged that achieving it would be challenging.
These indicators highlight the difficulty, as China's economy grew by only 0.8% between the first and second quarters of 2023.
In an unexpected move, the Chinese central bank lowered the interest rate on medium-term lending facilities on Tuesday. These are one-year loans to financial institutions, with rates lowered from 2.65% to 2.5%.
Reducing this interest rate lowers financing costs for banks, encouraging them to increase lending and thus potentially boosting spending.
Ting Lu speculated, "The Chinese economy is facing an imminent downward spiral, and worse is yet to come, and the help from interest rate cuts will be limited."
In July, China experienced its first price contraction in over two years, influenced by sluggish domestic consumption.
While price declines may theoretically benefit purchasing power, they pose a threat to the economy at large as consumers postpone purchases in anticipation of further price drops.
AFP
World News
China
Halt
Unemployment
Young
People
Disappointing
Economic
Indicators
Next
Putin calls for peaceful resolution to Niger crisis in conversation with Malian leader
35 killed by explosion at gas station in Dagestan, Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-11
Biden calls China a "ticking time bomb" due to its economic problems
World News
2023-08-11
Biden calls China a "ticking time bomb" due to its economic problems
0
World News
2023-08-06
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits east China, injures 21 people
World News
2023-08-06
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits east China, injures 21 people
0
World News
2023-07-30
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
World News
2023-07-30
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
0
World News
2023-06-27
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
World News
2023-06-27
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:46
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
World News
08:46
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
0
World News
08:01
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain
World News
08:01
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain
0
World News
07:52
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
World News
07:52
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
0
World News
07:17
Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan
World News
07:17
Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Patriarch al-Rahi affirms the importance of judicial justice in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
07:33
Patriarch al-Rahi affirms the importance of judicial justice in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
2
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
3
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
4
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
5
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
6
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
7
Lebanon News
11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release
Lebanon News
11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release
8
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More