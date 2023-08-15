Prominent relief officials affirmed on Tuesday that the "international community has no excuse" for its delay in alleviating the suffering of Sudanese citizens who have fallen victim to the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces for the past four months.



These officials, including heads of United Nations-affiliated bodies and charitable organizations like Save the Children and CARE, stated that "our humanitarian appeals can aid approximately 19 million people in Sudan and neighboring countries. However, the two appeals we launched have only been funded at a little over 27 percent. This situation needs to change."



The signatories of the appeal also urged the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have plunged the country into a civil war, to immediately cease fighting, stressing that many violations committed by both sides of the conflict amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.



They reminded that more than 14 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance, and over 4 million people have fled the fighting, remaining internally displaced or refugees in neighboring countries.



They pointed out that "time is running out for farmers to plant crops from which they and their neighbors will obtain sustenance. Medical supplies are scarce. The situation is heading toward an uncontrollable state."



However, they promised to continue "pressing for access to all individuals and all regions of Sudan to provide them with humanitarian aid and essential services."



The fighting has been ongoing since April 15th between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.



AFP