Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian “group of saboteurs" to infiltrate the Bryansk border region, according to its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on Tuesday.



Bogomaz clarified via Telegram that the military and Russian border guard forces "thwarted an attempt by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs to breach Russian territory" near the village of Kurkovichi in Bryansk. He noted that "no one was injured."



AFP