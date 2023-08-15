Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

World News
2023-08-15 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian “group of saboteurs" to infiltrate the Bryansk border region, according to its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on Tuesday. 

Bogomaz clarified via Telegram that the military and Russian border guard forces "thwarted an attempt by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs to breach Russian territory" near the village of Kurkovichi  in Bryansk. He noted that "no one was injured." 

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Bryansk

Border

Guard

Forces

LBCI Next
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain
Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance

LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

Russia intercepts Norwegian warplane approaching its borders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:46

South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats

LBCI
World News
08:01

Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain

LBCI
World News
07:17

Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan

LBCI
World News
07:10

ECOWAS chiefs of staff meet Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-10

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

LBCI
World News
07:52

Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-17

General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:41

Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More