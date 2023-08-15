News
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
World News
2023-08-15 | 07:52
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian "group of saboteurs" to infiltrate the Bryansk border region, according to its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on Tuesday.
Bogomaz clarified via Telegram that the military and Russian border guard forces "thwarted an attempt by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs to breach Russian territory" near the village of Kurkovichi in Bryansk. He noted that "no one was injured."
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Bryansk
Border
Guard
Forces
