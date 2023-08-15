Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain

World News
2023-08-15 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain

Tropical Storm Lan brought heavy rainfall equivalent to a month's worth of precipitation as it made landfall on Japan's western Honshu Island on Tuesday morning, causing rivers to swell and triggering landslide warnings.

Downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm, Lan surged from the Pacific Ocean at around 5 a.m. (2000 GMT), accompanied by powerful winds that battered Osaka and Kobe, major commercial centers, on its northern trajectory.

Japan's Meteorological Agency posted on its social media platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter), "The total rainfall has already exceeded the average monthly rainfall for August in some areas" across central and western regions.

In a statement, the agency urged residents to be cautious "about heavy rain and strong winds."

Electricity was restored to most of the seven affected areas, leaving around 15,000 homes without power until Tuesday afternoon, according to the power company.

The rainfall swept away a section of a pedestrian bridge in Kyoto, and flying debris halted local passenger train services. Authorities suspended bullet train services and hundreds of flights, particularly those departing from or arriving at Osaka.

Kyodo News agency reported that approximately 650 people were stranded overnight at Kansai Airport on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, as the storm cut off roads and rail lines.

Local governments issued non-mandatory evacuation orders for over 237,000 people, particularly in Wakayama, Kyoto, and the ancient capital of Nara.

In a town in the Hyogo region, around 16,000 residents were urged to move to higher ground due to flooding from one of the rivers.

The storm is expected to head towards the Sea of Japan by the end of Tuesday and sweep along the coast, impacting Vladivostok and Russia's Far East.



AFP
 

World News

Tropical

Storm

Lan

Western

Japan

Winds

Rain

LBCI Next
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

Typhoon Lan approached Japan's main island

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

New night raids on Ukraine and Biden in Finland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:46

South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats

LBCI
World News
07:52

Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

LBCI
World News
07:17

Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan

LBCI
World News
07:10

ECOWAS chiefs of staff meet Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-10

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

LBCI
World News
07:52

Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-17

General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:41

Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More