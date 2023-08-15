News
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
World News
2023-08-15 | 08:46
South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated on Tuesday that Japan, the former colonial power on the peninsula, is a "partner" united with his country in shared values and interests.
This comes as Seoul seeks to strengthen ties with Tokyo to address the nuclear threats posed by North Korea.
Relations between North and South have reached their worst level in decades, amid diplomatic setbacks and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's call to enhance missile and weapon production, including tactical nuclear arms, along with continued missile tests.
In response to the escalating threats from the North, Yoon has worked to bolster South Korea's relations with its ally, the United States, aiming to turn the page on a painful history with Japan.
A trilateral summit is planned for Friday in the United States, where it is expected that plans for enhanced military cooperation will be announced.
Yoon said the summit "will mark an important milestone in trilateral cooperation and contribute to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region."
For decades, the Washington allies, Seoul and Tokyo, have held differing views due to historical issues linked to Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945, along with complex issues like sexual slavery and forced labor.
Despite this, Yoon chose to commemorate his country's liberation from Japan as an opportunity to send a message reflecting the growth of the relationship with the former colonizer.
During the commemoration event, he stated that the two countries are "currently partners who share global values and have common interests."
He emphasized the need for Tokyo, Seoul, and Washington to "exchange data on South Korean nuclear weapons and missiles immediately," noting that "the background rules set by the Japanese government for the United Nations force (under US leadership) constitute the most important deterrent" against a potential North invasion.
The three allies announced in June that they hope to launch a system by the end of 2023 that allows for immediate missile threat warning.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Japan
Partner
Pyongyang
Threats
