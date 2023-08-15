Sweden grants $300 million worth of ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine

The Swedish government announced on Tuesday that it will provide Ukraine with ammunition and spare parts worth over $300 million.



Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson stated that the military assistance package, the thirteenth of its kind to Ukraine, will include ammunition and spare parts for weapon systems previously donated by Stockholm to Kyiv.



The value of this aid package is approximately 3.4 billion Swedish Krona (313 million dollars).



The ammunition and parts are intended for infantry fighting vehicles of the "CV-90" model, "Archers" artillery systems, and "Leopard 2" tanks.



The package also includes mine-clearing equipment and ammunition for air defense systems. Johnson emphasized that these provisions are crucial to prevent Russia from gaining aerial superiority in Ukraine.



In January, Sweden announced its plan to send 50 of its armored combat vehicles to Ukraine. It also committed to sending "Archers" artillery systems and anti-tank guided munitions "NLAW."



The following month, it revealed its intention to send around 10 "Leopard 2" tanks, along with "Iris-T" and "Hawk" air defense missile systems.



Johnson told reporters, "During the spring and winter, we have sent substantial equipment packages, multiple systems. We are now making sure that Ukrainians can use them for long-term operational success."



The government aims to hold a parliamentary vote on the package on Thursday, potentially allowing it to move forward on Friday.



Shortly after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Sweden abandoned its policy of not supplying weapons to countries at war, pledging thousands of anti-tank weapons of the "AT4" model.



The combined value of the first twelve military assistance packages is estimated at around 17 billion Swedish Krona (1.6 billion dollars).



The Scandinavian nation has also contributed about 5.2 billion Krona in humanitarian and civilian aid.







AFP