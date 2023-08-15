Sweden grants $300 million worth of ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine

World News
2023-08-15 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden grants $300 million worth of ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sweden grants $300 million worth of ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine

The Swedish government announced on Tuesday that it will provide Ukraine with ammunition and spare parts worth over $300 million.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson stated that the military assistance package, the thirteenth of its kind to Ukraine, will include ammunition and spare parts for weapon systems previously donated by Stockholm to Kyiv. 

The value of this aid package is approximately 3.4 billion Swedish Krona (313 million dollars).

The ammunition and parts are intended for infantry fighting vehicles of the "CV-90" model, "Archers" artillery systems, and "Leopard 2" tanks.

The package also includes mine-clearing equipment and ammunition for air defense systems. Johnson emphasized that these provisions are crucial to prevent Russia from gaining aerial superiority in Ukraine.

In January, Sweden announced its plan to send 50 of its armored combat vehicles to Ukraine. It also committed to sending "Archers" artillery systems and anti-tank guided munitions "NLAW."

The following month, it revealed its intention to send around 10 "Leopard 2" tanks, along with "Iris-T" and "Hawk" air defense missile systems.

Johnson told reporters, "During the spring and winter, we have sent substantial equipment packages, multiple systems. We are now making sure that Ukrainians can use them for long-term operational success."

The government aims to hold a parliamentary vote on the package on Thursday, potentially allowing it to move forward on Friday.

Shortly after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Sweden abandoned its policy of not supplying weapons to countries at war, pledging thousands of anti-tank weapons of the "AT4" model.

The combined value of the first twelve military assistance packages is estimated at around 17 billion Swedish Krona (1.6 billion dollars).

The Scandinavian nation has also contributed about 5.2 billion Krona in humanitarian and civilian aid.



AFP
 

World News

Sweden

Grant

Millions

Worth

Ammunition

Spare

Parts

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Putin calls for strengthening cooperation with Pyongyang in a message to Kim Jong Un
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

US approves sale of ammunition, parts to Taiwan

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:46

South Korea sees Japan as a "partner" in the face of Pyongyang threats

LBCI
World News
08:01

Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain

LBCI
World News
07:52

Russian forces foil Ukrainian incursion attempt in border area

LBCI
World News
07:17

Relief organizations: No excuse for international community's delay in assisting Sudan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

TikTok is adding support for text posts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-29

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More