Death Toll from Clashes in Libyan Capital Rises to 27

World News
2023-08-16 | 01:28
High views
Death Toll from Clashes in Libyan Capital Rises to 27
0min
Death Toll from Clashes in Libyan Capital Rises to 27

The casualty count from clashes that erupted between two armed groups affiliated with the Libyan government in Tripoli late on Monday has risen to 27 dead and over a hundred wounded, according to a medical source.

The Emergency and Support Medical Center confirmed that 27 people were killed and at least 106 others were injured in a "preliminary" toll of the clashes between the 444th Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, the two most influential military forces in Tripoli.

