Russia Announces Downing of Three Ukrainian Drones Southwest of Moscow

World News
2023-08-16 | 01:41
Russia Announces Downing of Three Ukrainian Drones Southwest of Moscow
Russia Announces Downing of Three Ukrainian Drones Southwest of Moscow


Russia announced on Wednesday that its air defenses had shot down three Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, in the latest attack of this kind targeting areas adjacent to the capital.

The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified through Telegram that it had thwarted an attempted Ukrainian attack using "three unmanned aerial vehicles... in the Kaluga region" at around 5:00 AM local time (02:00 GMT).

The ministry affirmed that "all drones were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by air defense systems," noting that the incident did not result in any fatalities or injuries.

Local governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed via Telegram that the drones were downed "in the southern part of the Kaluga region," located approximately 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

