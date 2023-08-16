Death toll from fires in Hawaii exceeds 100, the search for victims continues

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, the deadliest in over a century in the United States, has surpassed 100 victims, as announced by authorities on Tuesday.



The search for victims continues, with a mobile morgue now available on Maui Island.



According to the latest figures from authorities, the death toll has risen to 106 individuals, with only five of them identified due to the difficulty in recognizing the bodies.



Rescue workers, aided by trained dogs, have managed to search only about a quarter of the affected area in the town of Lahaina, which was nearly completely consumed by the fires. A significant portion of the region still remains to be covered.



Authorities fear that the death toll may increase significantly and have warned that it could multiply.



Additionally, hundreds of individuals are still considered missing. As communication gradually improves on Maui, some residents have been able to locate their relatives.



The search for bodies in Lahaina, a town that had a population of 12,000 before the disaster, has been arduous. The fire was so massive that it melted metal, destroying over two thousand buildings and completely incinerating numerous homes.



Relatives of the missing have been urged to undergo DNA testing to assist in identifying the bodies.



Officials from the U.S. Department of Health arrived on Maui on Tuesday with a mobile morgue, according to a photographer from Agence France-Presse.



President Joe Biden, following a week since the outbreak of the fires in Maui, announced on Tuesday that he and his wife, Jill, will visit Hawaii as soon as possible to assess the damage and offer solace to survivors.



Biden stated, "My wife Jill and I will visit Hawaii as soon as possible," emphasizing his desire not to "hinder" relief efforts.



The 80-year-old Democratic president's remarks were made during a visit to a factory in Wisconsin, with the beginning of his speech dedicated to the situation in Hawaii.



Biden, who swiftly declared the fires in Hawaii a "major disaster," freeing up federal funds for aid, has had repeated conversations with Hawaii Governor Josh Green.



The handling of this catastrophe has sparked significant controversy, with some residents feeling abandoned.



Anelise Kushner (30), one of the many Lahaina residents forced to jump into the sea to escape the fires, stated, "What happened, in my opinion, is a result of negligence."



Kushner, like many of her neighbors, did not receive any alerts as thick black smoke enveloped the area. She spent eight hours in the ocean, clinging to a rocky wall, before being rescued.



During the fires, the warnings issued by authorities through radio and television proved ineffective for many residents without electricity and lacking coverage. Alarm sirens remained silent.



An investigation into crisis management has been initiated.



In Lahaina, some firefighters were delayed due to a lack of water in the hoses or a decrease in water pressure.



Likewise, a complaint has been filed against Hawaii Electric Company for not shutting off the power, despite the heightened risk of a fire outbreak and the accompanying strong winds from a passing hurricane, which threatened to topple power lines.



The Maui fires come following other extreme climate events across North America this summer, with wildfires continuing to rage in various parts of Canada.



In Kahului, on the island's northern coast, numerous chefs are preparing around nine thousand meals daily, assisted by a large team of volunteers.



The governor stated that authorities intend to secure two thousand accommodations in hotel rooms or private residences for sheltering survivors. This program is likely to continue for at least 36 weeks.



Reconstruction is expected to be a lengthy process. The estimated cost is approximately $5.52 billion, according to federal authorities.







AFP