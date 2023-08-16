Biden launches new era with Japan and South Korea leaders

In a significant diplomatic achievement, Joe Biden, who takes pride in his diplomatic experience, hosted the first-ever summit on Friday between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, two countries historically marked by a complex relationship.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Tuesday that the meeting heralds a "new era of trilateral cooperation."



Biden is working to mend the animosity between these regional powers, stemming from the painful legacy of Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.



As allies of both Japan and Korea, the United States aims to form a strong united front against China's ambitions.



To ensure the conveyance of this friendly understanding, Joe Biden chose to host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Camp David, a location closely tied to US diplomatic history.



Camp David, located near Washington, is the site where peace agreements were signed between Egypt and Israel in September 1978. However, the site has not hosted any international meetings since 2015.



The three leaders intend to announce cooperation agreements in the fields of missiles, intelligence, and advanced technology.



They will also pledge to enhance the vision of the "Indo-Pacific as a free, open, cohesive, secure, and interconnected maritime domain," as clarified by Antony Blinken. This openly implies that it is an area not solely under China's influence.



Since his election last year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has sought to address difficult disputes related to forced labor endured by many Koreans during the colonial period.



In May, the South Korean President made a historic visit to Japan, the first in twelve years. On Tuesday, during the celebration of South Korea's Liberation Day, the two countries officially declared themselves as "partners."



However, this policy of rapprochement might not necessarily be endorsed by all South Koreans and is viewed with skepticism in Japan, according to Christopher Johnston, an expert at the International and Strategic Studies Center.



He adds that the summit aims to "consolidate progress in a way that makes it difficult for future leaders to regress."

The international context appears conducive to this reconciliation. Both Tokyo and Seoul share similar concerns about North Korea.



Furthermore, China's actions also raise concerns in both South Korea and Japan. According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center last year, at least 80% of adults view China negatively.



Tokyo and Seoul are also aligning with Washington to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Antony Blinken stated, "Japan and South Korea are two major allies, not only in the region but globally."



Sheila Smith, an expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, notes that "the importance of this three-party formula goes beyond the specific security issues related to North Korea; it can also serve broader US goals in Asia."



Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida, and Moon Jae-in have met several times on the sidelines of international gatherings, but not within the framework of an official summit.



The US President hosted his South Korean counterpart in a state visit that included a formal dinner, during which Moon Jae-in delighted attendees by singing his favorite song, "American Pie."







AFP