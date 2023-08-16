German government approves bill allowing cannabis for recreational purposes

2023-08-16
German government approves bill allowing cannabis for recreational purposes
German government approves bill allowing cannabis for recreational purposes

Germany took a further step towards legalizing recreational cannabis use on Wednesday, as the Cabinet approved a draft law accompanied by a youth awareness campaign.

According to the text, which still needs to undergo parliamentary discussions, individuals aged 18 and above will be allowed to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.

This move will make German law one of the most liberal in Europe in this regard, following in the footsteps of Malta and Luxembourg, which legalized recreational cannabis use in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The ruling coalition, led by Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with the Green Party and Liberals, made this legislation one of its key projects during its term. 

However, the initial draft of the law had to be amended by Berlin due to reservations from the European Union.

The legal reform has also sparked criticism from the opposition, police unions, and judges who believe that it will not put an end to smuggling, one of the stated objectives of the law.

The draft law also allows for the cultivation of up to three cannabis plants for personal use.

This law also establishes non-profit associations comprising adult members not exceeding 500 individuals, who will be allowed to cultivate the plant for their personal use under public authorities' supervision.

These "Cannabis Social Clubs," as they call themselves, will be subject to regulatory controls, only being permitted to provide cannabis to their members, with a daily limit of 25 grams and a maximum of 50 grams per month. For individuals aged 18 to 21, the limit will be lower, at 30 grams per month. These clubs will be subject to oversight by public authorities.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also intends to launch a large-scale awareness campaign targeting young people, focusing on the risks of cannabis use on the brain, "especially during the growth period."

The minister emphasized in a statement that consuming cannabis "will remain prohibited" for individuals under the age of 18, while there will be "restrictions" for young adults aged 18 to 21.



AFP
 

