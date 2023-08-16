Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border

2023-08-16 | 09:10
Russia says it &quot;killed&quot; four Ukrainian &quot;saboteurs&quot; on the border
Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border

Russian security agencies confirmed on Wednesday that they "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" who were attempting to infiltrate from Ukraine into the border area of Bryansk, according to Russian news agencies. 

The agencies quoted a statement from the Federal Security Service indicating that they, along with forces from the Russian Ministry of Defense, "thwarted an attempt by a group of Ukrainian intelligence operatives and saboteurs to infiltrate Russian territory," confirming the "killing of four saboteurs" without specifying the date of the operation. 

