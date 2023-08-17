News
Washington sanctions entities linked to arms deals between Russia and North Korea
World News
2023-08-17 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Washington sanctions entities linked to arms deals between Russia and North Korea
The United States has imposed sanctions on three entities accused of facilitating arms deals between North Korea and Russia. This move comes as Washington tightens its restrictions on support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The US Treasury Department announced in a statement on Wednesday that Russia continues to deplete ammunition and lose heavy equipment in Ukraine, forcing it to turn to its small group of allies, including North Korea, for support.
The department stated, "Sanctions have been imposed on three entities associated with a network circumventing sanctions aimed at supporting arms deals between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
It added that "this action is part of the ongoing US strategy to identify third-country actors seeking to support Russia's brutal war on Ukraine, and to expose and hinder them."
Brian Nelson, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated in the release, "The United States continues to uproot illicit financial networks seeking to funnel support from North Korea to Russia's war machine."
He further emphasized, "Alongside our allies and partners, we continue to be committed to exposing and disrupting the arms trade that fuels President Vladimir Putin's brutality in Ukraine."
The sanctioned entities include Versor, Virus, and Defense Engineering, all linked to Slovak national Ashut Makrtichev, who was previously sanctioned in March.
The Treasury Department stated, "Through negotiations with North Korean and Russian officials, he organized potential plans to transfer over 12 types of weapons and ammunition to Russia in exchange for a range of materials, including raw goods and commodities to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
Under the sanctions, a ban is imposed on all properties and interests associated with the three entities falling within the jurisdiction of the United States.
AFP
World News
Washington
Sanctions
Entities
Linked
Arms
Deals
Russia
North Korea
